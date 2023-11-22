Milestone for the protection of European forests on EU-level

The EU forest monitoring law emphasises common standards for the systematic collection of data which aligns with EuroNatur’s stance advocating for the strict protection of forests in the EU. The legislation marks a significant advancement in EuroNatur’s collective efforts to safeguard forests, particularly primary and old-growth forests.

Europe's forests are to be systematically monitored - good news! © Matthias Schickhofer

The new law empowers Member States to take swifter action in instances. © EuroNatur

Today, the European Commission released the new EU Forest Monitoring Law, marking a significant advancement in our collective efforts to safeguard forests, particularly primary and old-growth forests.

A standout feature of the new law is its emphasis on establishing common standards for the systematic collection of both remote sensing and on-the-ground data. This aligns with EuroNatur’s stance advocating for the strict protection of forests in the EU. The envisioned common standards will enhance the accuracy and consistency of data collection, setting the stage for robust forest conservation measures across the European Union.

Of particular significance is the legally binding requirement for Member States to report their primary and old-growth forests with a spatial resolution of 1:25,000 mapping scale or finer by January 1, 2028. This aligns with our recommendations and is foundational in strictly protecting primary and old-growth forests. However, EuroNatur urges Member States to complement the law by clearly defining primary and old-growth forests under national legislation and ensuring that an exhaustive list of allowed activities are defined to further protect and ensure the survival of these critical ecosystems.

Beyond its conservation implications, the Forest Monitoring Law will expedite efforts to combat criminal activities within forests. It empowers the European Commission and Member States to take swifter action in instances like the ongoing illegal logging in protected forests in Romania. EuroNatur remains committed to working collaboratively with decision makers and stakeholders to leverage this legislation to protect and sustainably manage Europe's forests effectively.

Crucially, the law ensures public access to data on forests and forest activities through the Forest Information System for Europe (FISE). This transparency is a commendable step forward, allowing citizens to actively monitor and advocate for protecting our precious forests.

Finally, the law will create data standardisation, including tree cover density and forest connectivity, enabling the harmonised mapping of forests across Europe and addressing the current challenge of disparate data representation. This standardised approach is pivotal in creating a comprehensive and unified understanding of forest landscapes.

Please sign our petition to save Romania's Paradise Forests!